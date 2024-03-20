Nicole Scherzinger opens up about abandonment issues

Nicole Scherzinger has been opening up about the abandonment issues she’s experienced since childhood.

The former member of The Pussycat Dolls has admitted she has ‘abandonment issues’ after her biological dad 'left her and her family' when she was just three years old.

After Nicole’s dad left, her mum, Rosemary, got married to Gary Scherzinger, who adopted Nicole when she was a child and helped to raise her. The singer later took her step-dad’s surname.

Reflecting back on her childhood, Nicole revealed her dad leaving ‘did affect her’ later on in life.

While speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast the 45-year-old explained, “I definitely have abandonment issues and that is because my actual biological father did leave me, I think when I was three”.

“And so I didn't think it would ever affect me, but I guess somewhere it did affect me. So I definitely have my own issues with that for sure”.

Scherzinger then went on to speak about how her abandonment issues relate to the character of Norma Desmond, who she is currently playing in the Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard.

Continuing her chat with Elizabeth Day, Nicole said, “I have really strong abandonment issues, unfortunately, which is wonderful for my character, Norma [in Sunset Boulevard]. See, it all ties back to that”.

“It brought me back, and Norma has huge abandonment issues. She feels so abandoned in her life, so empty, so lonely, and it all just ties into it”.

The former judge on The X-Factor went on to say, “It's like, it was just aligned and meant to be that I was meant to play this role one day”.

Nicole also discussed what it was like for her to grow up with little money and how it impacted her work ethic.

“When you grow up not having any money and your family is struggling, it’s kind of embarrassing, it’s really embarrassing".

The Buttons singer added, “Then as you get older, I thank God every day that I came from nothing because it’s what made me, it’s what shaped me. It didn’t break me”.