Nicole Kidman explains how Tom Cruise split affected her Oscar win

Nicole Kidman has opened up about how the night she won her Oscar was tainted by her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The Big Little Lies actress and the Mission Impossible actor initially tied the knot back in 1990, but they later filed for a divorce in 2001. The pair continue to co-parent their two children together – Isabella (31) and Connor (28).

Shortly after finalising her separation from Tom, Nicole won her first-ever Academy Award in 2003 for her lead role in The Hours.

However, the 56-year-old has now admitted that the biggest night of her career was tinged with sadness.

Speaking to Dave Karger for his new book, 50 Oscar Nights, the Moulin Rouge star noted: “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well. That's what happens, right?”

Nicole later went on to confess that she briefly attended the Vanity Fair afterparty with her Oscar, but that she “didn’t enjoy it”.

“I literally walked in, carried it around, was completely overwhelmed, emotional, shaking, and I didn't enjoy it. I was almost apologetic, which is so stupid. I wish I could have enjoyed it more,” she recalled.

“I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel. I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That's when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours,’” she explained.

Nicole, who is now married to singer Keith Urban, also went on to confirm how she would celebrate if she were to win an Oscar again.

“I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight. If I ever won again, I'm telling you, I'd be out for 24 hours,” she teased.