Nicola Roberts opens up about Girls Aloud after Sarah Harding’s death

Nicola Roberts has opened up about life after the death of her bandmate.

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding tragically passed away in September 2021 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Following the loss of their friend and bandmate, the remaining members of Girls Aloud – Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl – came together for several events to raise money for breast cancer.

Now, almost two years on from Sarah’s death, Nicola has chosen to open up about how the star’s death has impacted the rest of the band.

Speaking on The Red Carpet Treatment podcast with host Jordan Stephens, the 37-year-old revealed how Sarah’s passing brought the group back together, following their split in 2013.

“I think that what we went through as a five was massive in itself. That bonds you in ways where, even with your own siblings, you don't really get that 24/7,” Nicola explained.

“To go through something where you lost part of you is on a completely different scale. Life is so fragile. It's fragile for anybody, it doesn't matter who you are or what you do,” she continued.

Nicola then went on to recall the band’s previous wins at the BRIT Awards.

“Even going back to that BRITs moment, like, how vivacious and full of life and she was so, talking about authenticity, Sarah very much was authentic in who she was. Didn't try to be anyone else, never tried to turn herself down, and wasn't even aware of the fact that she should maybe do that in certain settings,” she teased.

“She was fully who she was all the time. And for that, I always admired her,” Nicola concluded lovingly.

Last year, it was confirmed that the Girls Aloud stars raised over £1 million for breast cancer research. The singers hosted a fundraising gala inspired by Sarah, titled The Primrose Ball, before going on to release a charity nightwear collection with Primark.

In July 2022, the bandmates also hosted a charity fun run, named Race For Life For Sarah in honour of the late star.