Nicola Peltz’s brother confirms sad loss of beloved grandmother

Nicola Peltz’s brother has confirmed that their beloved grandmother has passed away.

Bradley Peltz, who is the older brother of actress Nicola, took to social media last night to announce the death of their grandmother Bunny, at the age of 95.

Bunny’s cause of death has not yet been revealed to the public.

On his Instagram page last night, Bradley chose to share a loving tribute to his late granny.

The ice hockey player unveiled several photos of himself and Bunny throughout his time with her.

“Today, we lost my angel on earth,” the 34-year-old began in his caption.

“She was not only the happiest but one of my favorite souls l ever came across. She was the light that would brighten your day,” Bradley gushed further.

“Her heart was so big that you could feel it when she smiled, and in turn make you smile,” he continued.

Bradley concluded his heartfelt tribute to his grandmother by writing: “May her soul rest in peace and in paradise in heaven. I love you Bunny.”

Following Bradey’s update, many of his followers have been sending their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss,” one fan commented.

“A real life angel. Sending love,” another responded.

Nicola has yet to comment on the heartbreaking death of her grandmother.

However, the Bates Motel actress – who is also married to David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest child, Brooklyn Beckham – recently paid a loving tribute to Bunny.

On April 26, Nicola unveiled a beautiful image of herself and Bunny together.

“Being with you is literally magic I love being by your side. Thank you for choosing me to be your granddaughter I more than love you Naunni. Our time together is so precious to me,” the 29-year-old penned at the time.

“Thank you for teaching me how to love others so deeply and fiercely. There isn’t a moment next to you I take for granted. Your laugh is the best sound in the world and I want to hear it for the rest of my life,” Nicola added.