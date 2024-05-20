Nicola Peltz shares emotional tribute to late grandmother

Nicola Petlz has spoken out following the death of her beloved grandmother.

The news of Nicola’s grandmother’s death was confirmed last week when her older brother, Bradley, shared a message on social media to announce their gran’s passing at the age of 95.

Nicola has now opened up about her grandmother’s passing in an emotional tribute online, where she admitted she is ‘heartbroken’.

Posting the message to her 3.1M Instagram followers, the Bates Motel actress unveiled a collection of photos of her and her gran together.

In the caption of the post, Peltz penned, “Dear my angel Naunni, I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone. I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now. I still don’t understand where you went”.

“I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you. I wanted to be with you all summer. I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make”.

Nicola continued, “I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much. I’m so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I’m lucky enough to call my mom which is my biggest gift in life. Thank you for always being there for me and always knowing how to make me happy”.

“I feel so broken inside, I just wish you could be here with me. You were the happiest and most beautiful lady I’ve ever met and I was so lucky to grow up with your love and laughter”.

“I know you always told me happiness is a choice but now being an adult and remembering that, I only know now how strong you were because I’m not as strong as you, I don’t feel any happiness I just miss you so much”.

The 29-year-old closed off by adding, “My words will never even begin to express how much I love you and what you mean to me. You kept our family together and now I feel like we’re all lost without you. Please send me a sign that you’re close to me. And yes “I love you more.” Love always, Your dolly, Nicky”.

Many fans and famous faces reached out to Nicola in the comments to send messages of condolence to her and her family.

Nicola’s mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham wrote, “Nicola we all feel so blessed to have loved naunni.We are so sorry for your loss and send you love and light at this incredibly difficult time we love you so so much”.

“I love you angel. I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m so lucky to have met her and be around her precious spirit”, said Nicola’s best friend Selena Gomez. Model Sofia Richie Grainge added, “Sending you so much love”.