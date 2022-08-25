Nicky Byrne reveals he is quitting Dancing With The Stars

Nicky Byrne has announced that he will no longer be hosting RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

In a lengthy social media post, Nicky confirmed the sad news that he is giving up his hosting duties.

In a nutshell, the 43-year-old opened up about the difficulties he is currently facing, trying to balance his presenting career and his Westlife responsibilities.

“Hey all, A little news from me,” Nicky addressed. “Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ.”

In his post, Nicky described the phenomenal success that he is currently having as part of Westlife. The band is continuing their Wild Dreams Tour until summer 2023.

“So with all this in mind,” Nicky continued, “I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ – a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.”

Nicky spoke of the pride he has for the show, and how gutted he is that he has to leave. “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing,” Nicky reminisced. “It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.”

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories,” he noted.

After thanking RTÉ and the DWTS crew, Nicky finished his post by sending his successor luck.

“I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down those stairs at the start of the show!!”, he joked. “You’ll have an absolute blast.”

Many former stars of the show have taken to Nicky’s comment section to wish him well, including Matthew McNabb, Darren Kennedy and Rob Heffernan.

So, who will Jennifer Zamparelli’s new co-host be for the show's sixth series? Let the speculation begin!