Nicky Byrne posts emotional tribute on anniversary of dad’s death

Nicky Byrne has been remembering the life of his late father.

Today marks the 13th anniversary of his father’s death, and as a tribute to him, the Westlife singer has shared an incredibly touching video with his fans.

On his Instagram account this afternoon, the 44-year-old posted a snippet of his father singing That’s Life by Frank Sinatra with the dads of Nicky’s bandmates. The video also shows the Westlife boys watching on with pride.

“My Dad… 13 years gone today”, Nicky wrote beside the heartwarming clip. “He was in his element this night with all the Westlife Dads!”

“A cherished memory,” Nicky noted further in his caption. “Always brings a smile to my face.”

Nicky also posted a photo of his father in his memory. “13 years today since we lost this legend,” he stated in the snap’s caption. “Miss ya Dad, ‘Do the Biz’ wherever you are”.

Since posting the emotional video, the Westlife band member has received a wave of condolences and heartfelt messages from many famous faces.

“I love this”, commented author Cecelia Ahern.

“What a man,” wrote comedian Jason Byrne. “amazing Nicky”.

“Now I see where you get your talent”, praised professional dancer Arthur Gourounlian.

Nicky’s father, Nicky Byrne Snr, died suddenly of a heart attack in November 2009, at the age of 60. Nicky was in London at the time of his dad’s death, and has been very vocal about his grief since his father passed away.

Speaking on Brian Dowling’s Death Becomes Him podcast in 2020, Nicky noted that his life is forever changed because of the loss of his dad. “Life changes forever, it gets slightly easier to deal with it. But life is never the same,” he admitted.

We’re sending love to Nicky and his family on this sad day.