Baby joy! Nicki Minaj reveals she is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj, who is pregnant with her first child.

The mum-to-be confirmed her wonderful news by posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump to Instagram, which has sent fans wild.

The rapper simply captioned the snap '#Preggers'

Fans showered the Starships singer with love after sharing her news, "Congratulations beautiful. So happy for you! You've been wanting this forever. Bless you and your family."

"Congratulations Nicki. Wishing you blessings upon blessing upon blessings," another said.

One wrote, "Awwwww soooo beautiful Nicki!!! Congratulations!!!"

This is the singer's first child with husband Kenneth Petty. However, it is understood that her husband has a reported five children from past relationships.

The musician married Petty in October 2019.