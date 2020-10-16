Nicki Minaj reveals her baby’s gender in touching Instagram post

Rumours came out two weeks ago that rapping sensation Nicki Minaj had given birth to her first child, leaving many of us eagerly waiting for some sort of confirmation from the new mum.

The wait is now over though, as the Super Bass singer took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her celebrity friends for sending such thoughtful cards and gifts, to celebrate the birth of her first little baby.

Among some of the famous faces to reach out to Nicki were Queen B, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow and many more.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me," the new mum wrote.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," Nicki exclaimed, revealing that she gave birth to a wonderful baby boy.

Nicki also shared a series of cards which she received from these famous friends following the birth of her son. Beyoncé sent Nicki a handwritten note which read, "Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family."

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye simply wrote, "Congrats! We love you!"

The new mum has been enjoying her little bundle of joy privately, away from the public eye, as she's yet to reveal the name which she and husband Kenneth Petty chose for their little one, or release any images of their son.