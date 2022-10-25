Nicki Minaj celebrates son’s 2nd birthday with Minions party

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son turning two years old with every toddler’s dream- an incredible Minions-themed party.

Nicki shared many photos and videos from the event to her 203M Instagram followers to give a behind-the-scenes look at the big get-together.

First, the 39-year-old posted a video before the party started, showing the extravagant set-up, packed with Minion decorations, in all its glory.

Minion balloons can be seen in the swimming pool as well as a bouncy castle in the garden and a four-tiered cake, decorated with characters from Despicable Me.

She wrote, “Next. Level. So grateful to Edgar & his team. B4 I post pics to show you guys the overall world. So beautiful”.

The Superbass singer then listed out the fabulous things party guests could eat and do at the shin-dig. “Ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, pop corn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, colouring station, face painting etc. etc”.

The mum-of-one shared adorable snaps from her son’s birthday along with a touching tribute for the toddler. “On 9/30/22 you turned 2. #PapeBear, your Dad and I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect”.

“Thank you for giving mama new meaning to love. God cover you. Always”.

Nicki then posted more snaps to Instagram with a tribute to her friend and singer Cassie and her husband. She penned, “@cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys".

"Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much”.

Minaj looked stunning in a black jumpsuit and her classic pink wig with matching pink accessories, while little Papa looked as cute as a button in jeans and a baseball jacket.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to wish Papa a happy birthday. Model Ashley Graham wrote, “Awwww my favourite age!!!! God bless”.

“Oh this is everything @nickiminaj you know these are the best ages”, said singer Monica Denise, while film producer John Cohen added, “Happy Birthday!!!”.

In a previous interview, the Anaconda singer opened up about having more anxiety since she welcomed her son, who she nicknames Papa Bear, into the world in September 2020 with her husband Kenneth Petty.