Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer announces birth of son & shares name

Congratulations are in order for Keke Palmer as she has welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The former Nickelodeon star announced the birth of her first baby, a boy, and revealed his name is Leodis Andrellton Jackson, or Leo for short.

Taking to Instagram, Keke shared a collection of photos of her and Darius at the hospital with their new arrival, as well as a video of them as they took Leo home for the first time, to her 12.1M followers.

The 29-year-old captioned the post with an explanation to each photo, "Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!”.

“3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha. 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide”.

Palmer continued by sharing the tot’s name and meaning behind her choice of moniker. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo”.

The Nope actress has been inundated with congratulatory messages from famous faces. Model Ashley Graham wrote, “Hey Leo! You are too cute!!!! Congrats mom and dad!!”.

“Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club”, penned rapper Big Sean, who welcomed his own baby boy into the world at the end of 2022.

The Woman King star Viola Davis said, “Congratulations!!!! Beautiful baby”, while Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o added, “So happy for you!”.

Keke announced her pregnancy in December when she made her debut presenting Saturday Night Live.

When sharing the wonderful news, the Hustlers actress said, “There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant’, and I want to set the record straight – I am!”.