Nick Jonas shares Diwali snaps with wife Priyanka and daughter

Camp Rock star Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with his wife, Priyanka, and their 10-month-old daughter this week and has given fans a sneak peek into the occasion.

Nick shared gorgeous family snaps to his 33.2M Instagram followers showing the couple and their little one wearing matching champagne-coloured outfits for the celebration which is also known as The Festival of Lights.

Their daughter’s face is covered by a heart emoji in both pictures, as the pair want to protect her privacy as much as possible.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 30-year-old captioned the collection of photos, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all #Diwali”.

Many fans of the Sucker singer headed to the comments to wish the family a happy Diwali, while others shared how lovely it was to see their family photos. 

One wrote, “Awww so cute”, while a second fan penned, “This is so special”.

“These pics are so beautiful!! May this festival of lights bring brightness into your lives & bring peace, happiness, joy & prosperity for you and your beautiful family”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is the first time Nick and Priyanka are celebrating the five-day festival as parents, and their daughter’s first time experiencing Diwali, the festival which marks light over darkness and good over evil.

The couple welcomed their tot into the world in January of this year via surrogate and revealed she had to spend over 100 days in the NICU.

Nick popped the big question to his 40-year-old wife during the summer of 2018 and they tied the knot with two beautiful ceremonies at the end of that same year.

