Nick Jonas reveals how ‘life changed’ after becoming a parent

Nick Jonas has been speaking out about how his life has changed since becoming a dad.

The Jonas Brothers band member shares a two-year-old daughter named Malti Marie with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

While opening up about fatherhood, Nick admitted that his ‘perspective on life’ altered once Malti had been born.

During an interview with People at the premier of The Good Half, a film which stars Nick, Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, and Elisabeth Shue, Jonas revealed, “I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything”.

“That's a natural thing obviously that will happen”, the 31-year-old stated.

He went on to explain,“My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those”.

On Mother’s Day of this year, Priyanka opened up about her experience so far as a mum to her baby girl.

The actress admitted, “As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her”.

“My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them”.

When previously sharing an insight into her and Nick’s daughter’s personality Chopra explained, “@maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious”.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the pair announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

Malti had been born prematurely and had to spend the first 110 days of her life in the NICU.