This strawberry cheesecake ice-cream recipe is to die for

It’s summer time which means it’s time for the reappearance of one of our summer faves: Strawberries and cream!

But how about a new twist on this classic? Something with a little more crunch, a hint of lemon and all the sweetness and creaminess of ripe and juicy summer strawberries and freshness of cream. Something like…this unreal strawberry cheesecake ice cream?

Look no further. This delicious recipe is utterly simple to make and will be a crowd pleaser at any alfresco lunch table. Easy to serve, vegetarian and a wonderful new way to use a gorgeous seasonal fruit, this recipe will be your go-to for entertaining this summer.

You’ll need…

2 punnets fresh strawberries

1 lemon

10 graham crackers

1/2tsp of vanilla essence

1 can sweetened condensed milk

220g cream cheese

50ml heavy whipping cream

Slice your cream cheese into small pieces and place it in a large bowl.

Pour your condensed sweetened milk over it along with your heavy cream.

Grate your lemon and capture the zest to sprinkle into the bowl. Add vanilla essence and whip until slightly thickened.

Partially freeze for 3-4 hours.

Halve your strawberries, removing the tops, and place them in a blender. Pulse until broken down, but not pureed.

Remove your partially frozen cream mixture and pour the blended strawberries into the bowl.

In a separate bowl, crush your graham crackers until they’re broken down into smaller chunks, but not totally powdered.

Pour them in with the strawberries and cream mixture and fold them in until well mixed.

Pour the mixture into a rectangular lunchbox, seal the lid and freeze before serving. Enjoy the perfect summer treat!