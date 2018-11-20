Nick Jonas opens up about his struggle with Type 1 Diabetes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are possibly the most adorable couple on the planet, their only competition being Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Nick, AKA one-third of the Jonas Brothers recently spoke out on his Instagram page about suffering throughout his life with diabetes, and Priyanka was ready to back him up.

Type 1 diabetes is a disease which occurs when the pancreas stops producing insulin in the body, which regulates blood sugar levels.

"13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic."

"On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check."

He continued: "I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life."

"Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all."

Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all. #grateful #diabetes #livebeyond #fbf — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 17, 2018

Priyanka, being the stunning future wifey that she is, left a supportive comment underneath the Instagram post that essentially cleared our skin, made us believe in love again and brought N*SYNC back together:

"Everything about you is special, with or without diabetes," wrote Priyanka.

We're shook from their sheer cuteness. We have now decided that if they ever break up, love is officially cancelled.

Nick Jonas' words are truly inspirational to the many who suffer with Type 1 diabetes, for which there is unfortunately no cure.

Jonas is a co-founder of Beyond Type 1, an organisation which helps to educate children who live with the chronic disease through social media.

We're so glad to see he has the support of his beautiful fiancé.

Feature image: CelebMix.com