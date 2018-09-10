Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra remake iconic engagement snap

Move over Meghan and Harry, there's a new engagement portrait that might have taken a little bit of inspo from yours.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have just posed for their first official engagement photo, courtesy of Ralph Lauren's Instagram.

The couple, who announced they were to marry last month, attended the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Show during New York Fashion Week.

Alex Lubomirski snapped the glam pair at the black-tie event – and this isn't the first time he has done so.

Alex was actually the man behind the lens for Harry and Meghan's engagement shoot last year.

Both images show Meghan and Priyanka leaning into their fiancés, with their beautiful engagement rings glittering.

Many fans were quick to comment on the stunning picture, with one writing, ''he's sooo proud to be with her. He looks like the cat that got the cream,'' while another said, ''they are so cute together!! Good for them.''

While Nick and Priyanka put their own spin on the Royal couple's pose, who do you think did it better?

While we love Nick and Priyanka, our hearts will always flock to the OG – Haz and Meghan.