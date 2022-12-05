Nick Cannon shares moving tribute to son on anniversary of his death

Nick Cannon has opened up about the devastating loss of his son Zen to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

Zen tragically passed away in December 2021 at just five months old after battling brain cancer.

The Masked Singer host shared a raw and emotional tribute for his son to his 6M Instagram followers by posting photos of him and Zen together with a moving caption.

He began, “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred”.

“Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily”.

The 42-year-old continued, “I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth”.

“One of my Spiritual Leaders recently told me that I am in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons of my life, but encouraged me to be steadfast and know that all of this will only make me stronger, and to not lean on my own understanding but to rely on the the peace that surpasses all”.

Cannon closed off by adding, “But let me tell you, it’s tough… I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now… Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally”.

Nick shared Zen with model Alyssa Scott. The pair announced just last month that they are expecting their second child together, saying it was a ‘miracle and a blessing’.

As well as being dad to Zen and having a baby on the way with Alyssa, Nick is dad to Rise Messiah, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He also shares twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon shares Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and has a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. He is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.