Nick Cannon shares insight into how he’s spending Father’s Day

Nick Cannon has been sharing an insight into how he plans to spend Father’s Day this year.

The dad-of-twelve has revealed he hopes to give all of his children the ‘opportunity to connect’ with him on the celebratory day.

Nick also spoke out about his experience with fatherhood, confessing how he’s ‘never overwhelmed’ as a dad.

While speaking to People, Cannon admitted that on Father’s Day, “It's definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day”.

“It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day”.

Nick went on to explain that even though he’ll be filming The Masked Singer on Father's Day, “probably a lot of kids would be on set”, and then revealed that when it comes to presents, it’s “about arts and crafts gifts”.

“I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love. My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up”.

Opening up about being a dad to 12 little ones, the TV presenter said, “I'm never overwhelmed, because overwhelmed means like almost when you can't handle it”.

“But I'm definitely overly energetic when it comes to all the energy that comes from my kids. I feel that daily. They drive me to thrive”.

“It's definitely from the time I open my eyes to the time I get to close them at night, it's all about the kids the whole time. When you have 12, it's definitely they're the pulse of all that I do”.

While Nick’s children range in ages from one year to 13 years, he explained that he doesn’t find it difficult to switch up between the different age groups.

“Luckily, I've been blessed that me and my kids are super cool and I'm such a big kid at heart that I'm probably more mischievous than them, so they're always keeping me in line”.

He went on to admit, “Even as teenagers, they got to keep me straight, and stop me from getting more tattoos, and doing all type of wild stuff like that. They're the parent”.

Nick is dad to 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also dad to seven-year-old Golden Sagon, three-year-old Powerful Queen and one-year-old Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

Nick shares three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and one-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, one-year-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, as well as one-year-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon shares one-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott and the pair also had another son named Zen who tragically passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.