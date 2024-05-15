Nick Cannon pens heartfelt tribute to Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has praised Bre Tiesi in a heartfelt tribute about her skills as a mum.

The Masked Singer host and Selling Sunset star share a one-year-old son named Legendary together.

As Bre opened up about her motherhood experience so far, Nick shared a sweet message to her online, revealing she’s doing ‘an amazing job’ at being a good mum to their son.

In the comments of Tiesi’s statement about raising Legendary, Nick wrote, “Well you are definitely doing an amazing job!! I watched you blossom and elevate with great abundance since Legendary was born”.

“You handle all challenges and triumphs in a regal manner. But you love our son with the such humbleness and vulnerability”.

The dad-of-12 went on to say, “Your unconditional love as a Mother definitely doesn’t go unnoticed. Legendary is lucky to have you. We love you”.

In Bre’s ‘appreciation post’ to her 1.4M Instagram followers, she described her son as ‘the best thing that’s ever happened to her’.

Alongside an adorable video compilation of her and her toddler together, the reality star penned, “Late post but wanted to do an appreciation post for all my fellow mommas who may not have gotten their much needed breakfast in bed, who had to get up & make their own coffee, or mommas even just looking for some reassurance that you’re doing a great job”.

“I want to tell you you’re doing AMAZING SWEETIE I see u!!! Shoutout to all of you. Remember you are that little humans whole world”.

Bre then admitted, “I am so blessed to be able to say I am someone’s mother .. legendary you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thankful to daddy for joining on this adventure of guiding you through life we love you”.

Legendary is Bre’s only child, while Nick has 11 other children. The America’s Got Talent presenter shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also dad to seven-year-old Golden Sagon, three-year-old Powerful Queen and one-year-old Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell. Nick shares three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and one-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as one-year-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon has one-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott and the pair also had another son named Zen who tragically passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.