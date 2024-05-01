Nick Cannon ‘blessed’ as he shares emotional tribute for twins
Nick Cannon is celebrating his twins today.
The TV presenter is marking the 13th birthday of his twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.
To celebrate the special occasion, Nick penned a heartfelt birthday tribute for his eldest children on social media.
Cannon shared photos from Moroccan and Monroe’s birthday party to his 6.8M Instagram followers.
The snaps show the 43-year-old posing with his teenagers while wearing matching outfits that have their faces on them.
In the caption of the post, Nick wrote, “Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!! God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind , intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!”.
“Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!!”.
The Masked Singer host closed off by adding, “Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!”.
Mariah also shared an insight into the birthday celebrations for their twins by posting a video with Monroe to her 13.4M Instagram followers.
The clip shows Carey and her daughter striking poses at a revolving camera. The We Belong Together singer captioned the post, “Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!! #demkids #roeroe #rockytobefeaturedlater”.
While Moroccan and Monroe are Mariah’s only children, Nick is also dad to seven-year-old Golden Sagon, three-year-old Powerful Queen and one-year-old Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell.
He shares three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and one-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.
Nick also shares a one-year-old son named Legendary Love with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, as well as one-year-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon shares one-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott and the pair also had another son named Zen who tragically passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.