‘New year, same me’: Stacey Solomon posts real bikini photo

We are bombarded with ads about dieting, joining the gym and shedding pounds once a new year rolls around. And unfortunately, that has been no different in 2020.

Women are already feeling the pressure about their bodies, but one person has had enough.

Stacey Solomon stressed that she won’t be changing her body in 2020, especially after it gave her the best gift of all last year- her son Rex.

The mum showed off her stunning body in a bikini snap, with a happy Rex sitting on her lap, and she looks perfect.

She penned an emotional message beside the photo:

“New year, same me. Because why change something that brought me the most happiness I could ever imagine. That brought me the smiley seven month old in the picture and the most amazing 11 year old taking it.”

Stacey continued, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Here’s to another year of loving our bodies no matter how hard society tries to stop us.”

We couldn’t agree with Stacey more. It’s refreshing to see a celebrity share such a positive and realistic message about body image.

This time of the year can be so difficult for people so it’s a relief to see people like Stacey trying to share uplifting advice rather than pressuring people to lose weight to become a ‘new’ you.