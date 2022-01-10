New Year, new goals? 10 ways to have a more eco-friendly 2022

New Year, new goals? If there’s one resolution we should stick to this year, it’s doing more to save the planet. Cop26 back in November reminded the world of the major challenges we are currently facing. But there are small steps we can incorporate in our everyday lives to make a difference.

To help you to be more environmentally friendly and do your bit to help save the planet, recycling and waste management company BusinessWaste.co.uk reveals 10 simple ways for a greener and more environmentally friendly year.

Buy products that are biodegradable

Instead of purchasing products which can be used and recycled — or worse, end up in landfills — purchase products that are made of biodegradable materials. Biodegradable products dissolve in time and won’t cause any environmental damage.

Plan ahead

Write a list before you go shopping to help you to stay organised and buy exactly what you need rather than buying excessively which will ultimately help your pocket and also the environment.

Support your local milkman

By signing up to your local milk round your glass bottles can be reused up to 40 times, therefore avoiding plastic milk bottles and cartons whilst also supporting your local community.

Eat less meat

Eating meat fuels climate change and has a significant impact on the environment. Why not swap meat for meat free substitutes and plant-based dishes at least three times a week.

Use eco-friendly cleaning products

A lot of cleaning products use harsh chemicals that are bad for the environment as well as being bad for our skin. Instead, you should opt for cleaning products that contain no synthetic ingredients.

Wear a reusable face mask

Did you know that over 50 million face masks are going to landfill each day? This is dangerous and will destroy our planet and its wildlife. Purchasing fabric face masks is the most eco-friendly way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, as well as preventing an increase in single-use waste.

Make use of leftover food

There’s nothing that’s more shameful than throwing food away, all because we’ve cooked or bought too much. As a nation we throw away more than 4.5 million tonnes of food each year and so it’s important that we all do our bit to reuse leftovers. From making soups and pies there are plenty of recipes out there. Why not get your family involved to make a fun meal together?

Buy refillable toiletries

We use over 800 shampoo bottles throughout our life and the cosmetic industry is generating tonnes of packaging for landfill. If you're purchasing home care products like shampoo and soap, then make an environmentally friendly purchase and buy refillable bottles.

Donate clothes

Use the new year as the perfect opportunity to organise your wardrobe and donate any clothes to friends, family and local charity shops. Something you may not have worn in a couple of years can get a new lease of life in someone else's wardrobe.

Start composting

Composting is an easy way to reduce food that would usually go to landfill. This will make use of all the leftover food bits that we can’t eat such as vegetable peels and eggshells. When composting you'll be surprised at how little will end up in your black bin — and with all that nutritious compost on hand, your plants and garden will be very happy!