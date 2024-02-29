New unique singles event coming to Dublin this March

Prepare to find your perfect match at this unique new singles event that is coming to Dublin this March.

If you’re fed up with single-life and want to foster a deep and meaningful connection with a suitable partner, you’re not alone, and this insightful workshop is just what you need.

‘You Are Who You Sleep With’, hosted by two experienced psychotherapists, is a groundbreaking experience for any single men and women that want to connect with like-minded people.

Taking place at the Hyatt Centric Hotel, Dean Street, Dublin, on March 23, this event is set to redefine the way people approach connections.

The workshop offers an exclusive opportunity for men and women to explore the complex and intricate dynamics of relationships in a fun and supportive environment.

The psychotherapist facilitators are there to guide participants through insightful discussions, interactive activities, and eye-opening exercises, while also fostering meaningful connections along the way.

The engaging discussions will touch on the psychology of attraction, while the interactive activities will encourage self-discovery in this nurturing atmosphere.

Remember, this isn’t your average singles mixer, it's an opportunity to peel back the layers of compatibility and develop a deeper insight into yourself and potential partners.

Attendees can expect a day filled with expert guidance incorporated with a touch of playfulness and fun.

Caroline Burke, one of the esteemed facilitators, states, “We believe that understanding the dynamics of relationships begins with understanding oneself. ‘You Are Who You Sleep With’ is designed to create an environment where genuine connections can blossom”.

There are limited spaces available to ensure an intimate and enriching experience for all involved. Participation is limited to 15 men and 15 women, aged between 35-50 years old.

At the end of the event, there will be a drinks reception to help deepen connections that were made during the day.

Early bird tickets are priced at €125 per person (normally €150). Make sure you secure your spot now so you can embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection.

Tickets are available at www.candcconnections.ie and on Meet-Up and Eventbrite.