Research shows gin could actually help ease hayfever symptoms

So, it's that time of year again, the grass is green, the sun is shining – or at least, that's what you've been told.

It's not like you can actually see anything through those puffy eyes and blocked nose – that's right, hayfever season is officially upon us.

For those of you who do suffer from the irritating symptoms, finding a cure can seem impossible. Sure, you could stock up antihistamines, but remembering to take them is a task in itself.

Well, what if we told you that the answer could actually lie within your favourite bottle of gin?

Now, we know what you're thinking. Doesn't alcohol make hayfever and asthma symptoms worse?

Not necessarily. In fact, according to Asthma UK, gin could actually be the best choice of drink for hayfever sufferers.

While 64 per cent of asthmatics claim that alcohol can make their allergies worse, it seems it's actually the darker beverages that are at fault.

Drinks like red wine, beer and whiskey actually contain two triggering chemicals- histamine and sulphites.

Asthma UK instead recommend that sufferers opt for clear spirits such as gin or vodka in order to their symptoms at bay.

Now, we're not saying a tall G&T will provide a miracle cure, but it's definitely your best option on these sunny afternoons.

Gin is a particularly good choice as it does not contain any sulphites and according to The Independent, Absolute Vodka have recently revealed that their products are free from them too.

It's also best to stay away from foods like bacon, cheddar cheese, salami and tinned tuna which are usually high in histamine.

Instead, it is recommended that allergy sufferers opt for fresh meat and fish, and cheeses such as ricotta and mozzarella.