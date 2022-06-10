New smoothing & exfoliating cream helps reduce appearance of blackheads & whiteheads.

Comedones, better known as blackheads and whiteheads can prove difficult to remove and may develop into more severe forms of acne. Comedonal acne is especially common during the preteen and teen years, however it can occur at nearly every age, including adulthood. Approximately 80% of teenagers and young adults are affected by acne and it may last for 12 years, and in 10% of patients it can lead to scarring. Treating comedones early can prevent spots developing.

Salicylic acid is recommended as it increases the shedding of dead skin cells, which prevents the clogging of hair follicles that lead to the development of blackheads and whiteheads.

Triacine Control Cream 50ml

Triacine Control is a smoothing exfoliating cream to help reduce the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads and balance the appearance of excess oil. It contains Salicylic Acid which accelerates the removal of dead skin cells by exfoliation and improves the appearance of blemishes. Niacinamide helps to target oily skin and fade the marks left by spots.

Benefits:

Exfoliating Cream

Balance appearance of excess oil

Improves the appearance of blemishes

Fades marks left by spots

Improves skin tone

How to use:

Apply a sufficient quantity to the face and then massage gently until completely.

