New SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment brightens, smooths & calms.

We are huge fans of the SkinCeuticals brand – you may not be aware but way back in 1994 it was SkinCeuticals Founding Scientist Sheldon Pinnell, M.D. who did pivotal research on topical Vitamin C Serums which led to a breakthrough discovery and the creation of an entirely new skin care category.

Since then, the brand has launched products which promise to improve skin health under three main pillars. Prevent, Protect and Correct. They believe that these principles work synergistically to provide the healthier-looking skin, and effective anti-ageing results. Their commitment to leading the skincare industry in terms of research and innovation means their most recent launch is one that is back by both science and user trial.

Introducing the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals Phyto range; a lightweight, active, gel-crème moisturiser.

An essential upgrade for blemish-fighting routines, Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment reduces oil production and soothes inflammation from active breakouts all while tackling post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The result… clearer, smoother and brighter skin.

It is common to find that even once breakouts have passed, they often still leave their mark via pigmentation caused by excess melanin production. Additionally, an overabundance of oil on the skin’s surface can lead to clogged pores and uneven texture, resulting in skin that lacks radiance, clarity and smoothness.

Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment’s hydrating yet oil-free formula features a synergistic combination of azelaic acid, alpha arbutin and a phyto botanical blend to help modulate discoloration, cell turnover and oil production. The light-weight texture means the treatment is easily absorbed and is both safe and gentle enough to be added to both morning and evening routines.

Key Ingredients:

3% azelaic acid – this is included to improve skin smoothness by improving cell turnover and balancing oil production.

2% alpha-arbutin – this is a tyrosinase and alpha-MSH inhibitor that works to ‘switch off’ hyperpigmentation.

5.75% phyto botanical blend – a key ingredient included to calm and soothe skin, modulating inflammatory responses through a combination of cucumber, thyme, olive, rosemary, grapefruit and mulberry.

Does it work?

In SkinCeuticals Clinic Trials*, Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment has been clinically demonstrated to:

Brighten while reducing post-blemish marks by 20%

while reducing post-blemish marks by 20% Smooth while improving rough skin texture by 19%

Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment is enriched with the same Phyto botanical blend at the heart of SkinCeuticals’ hero product and #2 bestseller globally, Phyto Corrective Serum, one bottle of which is sold every minute**.

“Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment contains azelaic acid which is a gentle acid that helps with exfoliation, reduces inflammation and alongside alpha-arbutin prevents hyperpigmentation. While it would be a great addition to all skincare routines, what is really fantastic is that this targeted treatment will work especially well for those with hyperpigmentation, oily skin and those that suffer from inflammatory conditions like acne and rosacea. It is also a perfect option for those who want to improve their skin texture and pigmentation issues but can’t tolerate high strength corrective treatments like retinoids or strong acids.” – Dr Shaaira Nasir

How should it be used?

Both morning and evening, apply 1-2 pumps after cleansing to correct, soothe and gently hydrate skin. In the morning, apply after a SkinCeuticals antioxidant and follow with a SkinCeuticals sunscreen.

Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment is available in clinics and from www.lookfantastic.ie.

RRP €90

* 64 female and male subjects aged 18 to 55 used Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment twice daily in conjunction with a sunscreen for 12 weeks. Evaluations at baseline and weeks 2, 4, 8, and 12.

** Source: July 2021 Finance Book.