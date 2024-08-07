New Seoulista Eye Lift Cryo-Cooling Patches: instant relief for tired eyes

Tired eyes in need of a boost? Waking up to puffy peepers, experiencing dark circles, or noticing new fine lines and wrinkles in the under-eye area – there are a multitude of issues that can affect your under-eyes, and masking the problem isn’t going to help… or will it?

Adding to its line of award-winning, cryo-powered products, global innovator Seoulista Beauty has launched an exciting range of weekly eye treatments to perk up tired eyes both at home and on the go.

Tested by dermatologists, NEW Seoulista Eye Lift Cryo Cooling Eye Patches have been designed to lift your eyes and mood with hard-working, quick-fix formulations that easily fit into your daily routine. These cryo-powered hydrogel patches wrap closely around the contour of the eyes to naturally cool and soothe for an instant pick-me-up on tired mornings, before a big night out, or even mid-flight.

A luminous lift to the eye area, Seoulista Eye Lift Brighten helps to minimise dark circles and brighten uneven skin tone. Infused with radiance-inducing niacinamide, anti-ageing black rose and protective BAR1PEP™ complex to energise the eye area for a more radiant and lifted appearance. Small but mighty, these are your not-so-secret weapon for brighter eyes.

An instant hit of hydration, Seoulista Eye Lift Hydrate helps to plump, smooth, and reduce puffiness in the under-eye area. Infused with skin-quenching hyaluronic acids, anti-ageing black rose and protective BAR1PEP™ complex to intensely hydrate the eye area for an instantly wide-awake appearance. Packed with power, say goodbye to puffy peepers.

What’s the regime?

Cleanse your face thoroughly (we recommend the Seoulista Instant Wonder Oil-To-Milk Cleanser!) Remove Seoulista Eye Lift Eye Patches from the protective pouch and apply them underneath each eye. Leave on for 15 minutes before removing. Pat the remaining serum into the skin. Do not wash off.

Benefits:

Tested by dermatologists to deliver visible, effective results.

The Seoulista Eye Lift range's fast-acting formulations target fatigued under-eye concerns in 15 minutes.

It uses cryo-cooling technology to instantly cool, soothe, and depuff the delicate eye area.

Hardworking complex BAR1PEP™ fuses barrier-boosting ingredients to form the ultimate protection for the under-eye area.

It adheres like a second skin for easy use while multi-tasking.

It is shaped like a comma to fit the contour of the under-eye area closely.

Delivers instant results to combat tired mornings, as a pep up before a big night, on the go, or as part of a weekly routine.

Good for the planet and your skin, our eye patches are biodegradable, vegan and cruelty-free.

Seoulista Beauty offers professional-grade results with every product, ensuring you look and feel your best effortlessly.

Seoulista Beauty products are available from Dublin Airport as well as: www.seoulistabeauty.com, Boots, Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Avoca, Millie’s, Skin Nerd, Kilkenny Design and leading pharmacies nationwide.