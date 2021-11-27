New ‘Sébium Sensitive’ promises to calms, rehydrate & eliminate spots.

Those suffering with acne prone skin can find that the journey to recovery takes time and patience. Many patients expect rapid and effective results from treatments, hoping acne will disappear like magic overnight; and if they don’t see it, or if the medication irritates their skin, patients will often quit before the treatment is finished.

Bioderma is on a mission to encourage people to stay motivated by offering a global support system for those living with acne-prone skin.

The latest innovation by the brand, Sébium Sensitive, offers a 360° Skin Support approach. Sébium Sensitive – a daily soothing cream for acne-prone skin, calms, rehydrates and eliminates spots and redness while the innovative Adopt a Skin Supporter program helps and encourages acne patients on the journey to recovery.

Bioderma understands that one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to skin concerns like acne and has developed Sébium Sensitive especially for those with skin that has become sensitive as a result of acne treatment and other external factors.

Bioderma’s Sébium Sensitive is the 1st daily skin supporter – soothing and hydrating care for acne patients with sensitive skin or under keratolytic treatments (i.e. Epiduo, Adapalene, Benzoyl peroxide) and can be used before during and after treatments. New clinical results* found 94% of patients felt skin was soothed while 88% felt treatment was easier to follow as a result of using Sébium Sensitive.

Skin concerns like acne can have a physical and emotional impact on patients and BIODERMA has developed a Skin Supporter platform to help patients dealing with these issues.

Adopt a Skin Supporter is an online platform to help those suffering with acne-prone skin. A panel of experts are on hand to offer support and answer questions relating to a range of areas that can impact or be impacted by acne and associated treatments.

The Skin Supporter Program offers a global multi-disciplinary approach with expert advice from two leading dermatologists, a psychologist, nutritionist, and gynaecologist to help patients understand their skin better and to support them at each step of the acne treatment.

According to Skin Supporter Expert Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Ly, it can take around 3 months to begin to see improvements after starting treatment for acne. The solution, she says, is perseverance. Many patients will give up early on if they don’t see results.

Dr. Ly suggests adopting some simple steps to ensure you go the distance and see your treatment through:

Take regular photos to record changes that take place during the treatment

Make a note of improvements rather than concentrating on the number of spots, even if the results are slow and gradual!

Share your experiences with someone close who you can trust and will be there to support you

Take the time to learn about your own skin type and how you can make changes to help improve your skin during treatment.

“There is no miracle acne treatment“, explains Dr Sandra Ly. “But there are some very effective treatments and my role is to advise patients on the most adapted therapy based on their individual situation.”

