New report finds 10% rise in number of alcohol treatment cases

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing, and the National Drugs Strategy, Colm Burke, has highlighted the importance of investment in drug and alcohol services following the release of a new report.

The study, reported by the Health Research Board, found that there has been a 10% rise in the number of alcohol treatment cases in 2023 compared to the previous year.

A total of 8,163 cases were treated for problem alcohol use in 2023, a 10% increase on the 7,421 cases reported in 2022. This is now the highest level in over a decade.

In the HRB’s National Drug Treatment Reporting System, it was discovered that the numbers in alcohol treatment now exceed pre-COVID-19 levels.

Of the people seeking treatment for alcohol use for the first time in 2023, the majority, three in five, were classified as ‘alcohol dependent’.

The number of all cases whose alcohol use was classified as ‘harmful’ in the data has increased from 16% in 2017, to 22% in 2023.

Speaking about investments in treatment services, Minister Burke stated, “The gathering of data by the HRB from treatment services in relation to problematic alcohol use, is of vital importance for the monitoring and planning of services”.

“While it is welcome that more cases of problem alcohol use are receiving treatment, the data serves as a reminder of the extent of problem alcohol use and the harmful impact of alcohol dependency. It is clear that as a society that we must reduce our consumption of alcohol through a public health response”.

The Minister continued, "This government continues to progress measures to address the consumption of alcohol in Ireland. I am pleased to say that 28 of the 31 provisions of the Public Health Alcohol Act 2018 have been commenced so far, including minimum unit pricing and the structural separation of alcohol products from other products in retail outlets”.

"The implementation of the broadcast watershed provision in January 2025 will restrict the times for alcohol advertisements on radio and television, reducing children’s exposure to these ads. It will be followed in May 2026 by the implementation of new health labelling requirements for alcohol products”.

Burke added, “Together, these measures will help to reduce alcohol consumption, assist consumers to make informed decisions regarding alcohol consumption and delay the initiation of alcohol consumption by children and young people”.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns regarding their alcohol use, or that of a family member or friend, to seek support from their GP, treatment services or to contact the drug and alcohol helpline”.

The Department of Health is prioritising prevention initiatives, as €1.5 million has been allocated in 2023 to five projects that are designed to reduce drug and alcohol use.

Also, the Slaintecare Healthy Communities Programme has piloted two Integrated Alcohol Services to provide support for people with harmful alcohol use and their families.