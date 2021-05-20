New Polished London product best described as dental botox launched.

Best-selling vegan and cruelty-free luxury oral care brand Polished London have released an industry game changer with their new Rejuvenating Tooth Serum. Best described as dental botox, this dental care essential remineralise enamel and replenishes the teeth with vital vitamins and minerals.

Containing high concentrations of the latest innovations in safe, scientifically proven ingredients, the new Polished London Rejuvenating Tooth Serum works to remineralise enamel thanks to its unique combination of ingredients. Developed with Hydroxyapatite which helps remineralise teeth and reduce sensitivity, Xylitol which protects against cavities, Fluoride Protection, to help prevent tooth decay and make the tooth more resistant to acid attacks from plaque, bacteria and sugars, Vitamin E which combats bacteria and soothes irritated gums, Calcium to strengthen teeth and Potassium Citrate to help numb the nerve and reduce sensitivity, this is a dental care game changer.

Safe to use daily, both in the morning and evening, the Rejuvenating Tooth Serum is sure to be a welcome additional into your oral care routine. From consuming foods and drinks that are high in sugar and acid, day to day lifestyle choices and the natural decline in minerals as we grow older, strengthen the teeth post-pregnancy and the possible decay due to morning sickness and post-chemo, the Rejuvenating Tooth Serum is designed to replenish minerals, reduce sensitivity and give our teeth a new lease of life.

This innovative serum is the perfect product to keep by your side throughout the day. Be it on your desk or as a handbag staple, this Vegan and Cruelty Free multi-beneficial product neutralises acid attacks on the teeth after eating and drinking, enhances the micro hardness of bleached enamel, protects against sensitivity, remineralises and strengthens teeth all the while leaving you with a fresh minty taste thanks to its infusion of natural mint extract.

When speaking about the Rejuvenating Tooth Serum, Polished London’s Dental Consultant Partner and Top London Based Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Krystyna Wilczynski says “I’m so excited about this new launch from Polished London, as I don’t feel like there’s anything else out there on the market. Maintaining the health of our teeth is so important and the Rejuvenating Tooth Serum is the perfect addition to your daily routine. Not only does it offer additional protection against cavities and sensitivity, but it also soothes irritated gums and strengthens the teeth. It’s also perfect to pop in your bag and top up when needed throughout the day!”

The Polished London Rejuvenating Tooth Serum, RRP €21 is available online via www.polished-london.com and stockists nationwide.