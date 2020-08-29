New must-have product ‘But First, Base’ by SoSue

Just when you think that the queen of the Irish beauty products industry, Suzanne Jackson, couldn’t possibly have any other good ideas for new products, she announces the creation of another killer must-have. Her latest addition to the hugely successful SoSue brand is "But First, Base".

Effortless, versatile, and radiant, But First, Base creates the perfect soft-focus, smooth boost to your base. The lightweight makeup-skincare hybrid formula is packed full of mother of pearl particles that create an illuminating skin effect. Vitamin E protects, nourishes, and conditions the skin, while glycerin locks in moisture and keeps the skin hydrated.

It’s an extremely versatile product as there are so many ways to use it. It can be used alone, over developed Wonder Water or your regular skincare to give the skin a natural-looking illuminating ‘boost’. It can also be used as a primer under your foundation too.

But First, Base comes in two shades:

Caramel:

The first is Caramel which gives a bronzed golden finish ideal for all-over wear.

Rose:

The second is Rose which has a soft pink finish, ideal for highlighting areas of the face like the cheeks, temple, and cupid’s bow.

Like all of her launches, this new product won’t last long so order it now for shipping on 3rd September from the SoSue website or purchase in all good pharmacies nationwide.