New Irish product Rosatrine launched to soothe the symptoms of skin prone to redness

Citrine Healthcare has created a new derma range, Rosatrine, for people with skin prone to redness. This is an extremely common, chronic disease, often referred to as “the curse of the Celts” due to its prevalence in Ireland, affecting 3% of the population. The condition normally presents as redness, pimples, swelling, and small and superficial dilated blood vessels. Often, the nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin are most involved.

The exact cause is unknown, but a combination of hereditary and environmental factors such as fair skin, family history, spicy foods, alcohol, sunlight, stress and certain medications can be a trigger. It mainly presents in females aged 30-50 years, but the symptoms can be more severe in males. Symptoms may flare up and then subside for a few weeks depending on the individual.

While skin treatments cannot cure the issue, knowing your triggers, wearing sun protection daily and using a topical moisturiser with active ingredients can help. It is important to seek advice from a Pharmacist, Dermatologist or GP.

The new Rosatrine range contains two new products for anti-redness. Firstly, Rosatrine Light which is a daily use cream to protect and hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of redness. Secondly, Rosatrine Intensive to help soothe and hydrate skin prone to intense redness, or during flare ups. Both products are dermatologically tested.

Rosatrine Light Cream (RRP €19.50)

The light cream is perfect daily protection for skin prone to redness

Hydrates and protects the skin

Reduces the appearance of redness

Daily use

Supports the skin barrier

Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin

Ingredients include: Niacinamide, Panthenol, Vitamin C, with SPF30

Rosatrine Intensive Cream (RRP €17.95)

The intensive cream reduces the appearance of redness and soothes skin

Suitable for redness prone skin

Powerful anti-oxidant

Hydrates and moisturises

Protects the skin’s surface

Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin

Ingredients include Azeliac Acid, Natural Tea Tree Oil, Panthenol, Green pigment with SPF 30

Rosatrine is available in Irish pharmacies nationwide.

In addition to the Rosatrine range, Citrine are also delighted to announce a few changes to the existing portfolio. Benoxor Clear will now replace Benoxor, and Triacine Control will replace Triacine acne gel. Both new products will be available in the coming weeks and along with Ceboderm, will complete the range for skin prone to acne.

For more information visit www.citrinehealthcare.com.