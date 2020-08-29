New Instant Lash Lift Mascara is worth the hype

We have always been a fan of Maybelline mascara – an extremely affordable brand with products that work. This new launch is no exception.

Maybelline The Falsies Instant Lash Lift Look Lengthening Volumising Mascara is a mascara that offers the look of a salon lash lift. And to be fair, it does look great. It’s possible to get an instant lash lift effect from the mascara as it delivers dramatic volume and long, lifted lashes.

The double curved lifting brush and fiber-infused formula grab lashes at the root to lift, thicken, and lengthen leaving no clumps or flakes, just volume. We also found that it didn’t smear either – win win.

There are quite a few benefits with the new product too:

It’s been ophthalmologist tested and is suitable for sensitive eyes and wearing with contact lenses.

It has a fiber infused formula which lifts and coats all lashes giving your lashes the salon lash lift effect but without the hassle and for a fraction of the price

The double curved brush is unique as it is made specially to lengthen and volumise lashes

It’s easy to remove with your favourite makeup remover

For best results:

Hold the brush up against lashes and sweep from root to tip. Repeat until you are happy!

Top Tip:

Do not let dry between coats.

For more visit Maybelline here or you can buy online for just €11.99 from www.boots.ie.