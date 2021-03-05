New important information for pregnant women who contract Covid-19

A recent statement from the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has outlined a new Covid related condition which is associated with pregnant mothers.

Dr Cliona Murphy, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said, “A small number of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called COVID Placentitis in mothers who recently had COVID-19 are being scientifically investigated.”

“It is important that pregnant women who have Covid positive results attend for appointments with their healthcare providers in the weeks after infection. The vast majority of pregnant women who had Covid have had mild symptoms and have not had adverse outcomes.”

Most importantly, Dr. Murphy states that, “large scale surveillance data in UK have not shown higher incidence of stillbirth.”

“Pregnant women within the priority groups can get vaccinated. Data from the US regarding COVID vaccines in pregnancy is reassuring. We are beginning to see the impact of COVID vaccines which, together with the restrictions, are reducing the incidence of COVID-19 infections in the community which will be protective for pregnant women.” Dr. Murphy concluded.

For more information about Covid-19 vaccines during pregnancy, you can check out this informational guide, developed by the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).