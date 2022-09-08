New hilarious comedy sketch show No Worries If Not! airs tonight

If you’re looking for something to cheer you up on this gloomy Thursday evening, search no further because RTÉ have you sorted.

No Worries If Not! Is RTÉ’s brand new comedy sketch show, starring the cream of the crop when it comes to Irish online comedy. This crew of funny social media stars found their voice on Twitter and haven’t looked back since. They have been top tier in the Irish comedy scene from the very beginning.

Sean Burke, Michael Fry, Justine Stafford, Emma Doran and Killian Sundermann star in the first episode of this sketch show, which airs tonight, Thursday, September 8, at 10.35pm on RTÉ2.

The gang has over 345K followers online, and before they take to our screens, Twitter has reminded us of their very first Tweets and we’ve shared their most popular ones this year that we've all been loving to prepare us for what's to come tonight!

Sean Burke

Antiques Roadshow: NFT Edition pic.twitter.com/3kPgiDGY8L — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) January 28, 2022

Starting out in 2011, Sean had us blurry-eyed with laughter from day one. Now, 11 years later, he’s still making us giggle, especially with his version of Antiques Roadshow.

Michael Fry

Liam Paynes Oscars interview but it’s Celtic folk pic.twitter.com/UDBMssWL0H — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 1, 2022

Fry delighted social media users when he returned to Twitter in 2017. His take on Liam Payne’s Oscars interview from earlier this year had us in stitches.

Justine Stafford

me at 3am talking to the taxi driver on the way home pic.twitter.com/wIiZi2QAXM — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) July 9, 2022

Taking to Twitter in 2009 with her juggling skills, Justine has entertained us in recent times by sharing that experience that we all know too well, when we’re chatting to a taxi driver after a night out.

Emma Doran

From starting out in 2009 to the ‘I’m Offended app’ at the start of this year, Emma has had a long stint on Twitter, keeping her followers laughing all the while.

Killian Sundermann

Irish and German people offering things pic.twitter.com/AoPgWJpK6L — Killian Sundermann (@killersundymann) October 7, 2021

Killian first shared his travel tips with us in 2013 and from then he has hopped on the ever-hilarious trend of comparing Irish culture to the culture of others- German being a fan favourite.

Check out #SeeWhatsHappening on Twitter to keep up to date with the No Worries If Not! crew, or share your thoughts using #noworriesifnot when you tune in tonight at 10.35pm on RTÉ2. We can’t wait to laugh our socks off!