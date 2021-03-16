New heather infused gin is what you need this St. Patricks Day

Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin is dedicated to the 16th Century Irish pirate queen, also known as Granuaile, born into Irish nobility in Co. Mayo in 1530.

Featuring a total of 14 botanicals, Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin is made with defining aromatics from the West of Ireland including heather, wild thyme, red clover, blackthorn, fraughan and rock samphire. The gin is infused with the bell-shaped purple flowers of this resilient evergreen which grows in abundance along the Atlantic Coast. A symbol of love, luck and protection, heather is wild and hardy but beautiful – the perfect choice to embody such a complex character and the spirit of Grace, Irish pirate queen. Rounded and balanced, the predominance of heather gives Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin its wonderfully fresh, floral finish.

Responsible for the recipe and precise selection of botanicals in Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin is world renowned spirits expert, Cellar Master & Blender, Paul Caris. According to Caris, “Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin is a true, traditional style gin made with modern, distillation technology to deliver true taste intensity.”

Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin: Tasting Notes

Nose: Intense herbal character, freshly harvested wild juniper, citrus notes

Palate: Fresh front palate with intense grassy notes, dry heather feeling, maritime undertones.

Finish: Rounded, balanced with a fresh, floral finish

Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin shares flavour compounds with fresh grapefruit making this the ideal slice with ice, tonic and a twist for its perfect serve – a Grace O’Malley Gin & Tonic with Grapefruit.

Brave, bold and irresistible, Grace O’Malley Whiskeys and Spirits are inspired by the many stories from Granuaile’s long and fascinating life to ensure the legend lives on and her great, rebellious heart is never forgotten. Celebrating female leadership through rebellious spirit, the brand honours Grace O’Malley, regarded as not just one of Ireland’s but the world’s most inspirational and extraordinary female trailblazers.

Like its namesake who earned her maintenance by land and sea, Grace O’Malley plunders fine spirits from the best of Ireland and worldwide adventures to create something truly special in and from the heart of Co. Mayo. The Grace O’Malley flagship range includes Grace O’Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin retailing at €42.99 RRP and Grace O’Malley Blended Irish Whiskey retailing at €39.99 RRP. Grace O’Malley Whiskeys and Spirits are available from The Celtic Whiskey Shop, L. Mulligan Grocer, Mitchells Wines & Spirits, Super Valu, The Irish Whiskey Museum, leading off licenses and on www.graceomalleywhiskey.com.

