Aveeno launch new additions to the ‘Calm + Restore’ face care range for sensitive skin

Skincare brand, Aveeno unveils its latest additions to the much-loved Calm + Restore face care range with the launch of a Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser and an Oat Rich Balm. With over 1 in 4 Irish people experiencing dry or sensitive skin on their face, but only half of them are using face moisturisers daily°, the latest additions to the Aveeno range aims to solve this issue by providing a holistic skin solution, with all products formulated for consumers with sensitive skin.

Aveeno understands that those experiencing sensitive skin want an exfoliator that leaves skin feeling smooth and renews the skin surface, while also being gentle and respecting the skin’s natural moisture barrier. The new Calm + Restore Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser, formulated with Nourishing Oat Oil and Hydrating PHA, does exactly that. The second new product launch is the nourishing Oat Rich Balm, formulated with Triple Oat Complex and Ceramides, the ultra-rich multi-benefit balm, for very dry and irritated skin, is clinically proven to help 5 signs of dry skin: tightness, roughness, irritation, flakiness, and scaling. The balm deeply moisturises to help strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration.

Available in pharmacies nationwide, the latest products are offered as an extension to the existing Aveeno Calm + Restore daily face care range, which includes the Re-Hydrating Night Cream, Nourishing Oat Cleanser, Soothing Oat Toning Lotion, Triple Oat Serum and Oat Gel Moisturiser. Each product within the range is dermatologist tested and is designed with sensitive skin in mind.

Aveeno's Skincare & Education Expert, Rebecca Bennett adds: “I’m really excited by the further expansion of the Aveeno Calm + Restore range. We had brilliant feedback from customers with sensitive skin following the most recent launch of the Calm + Restore Re-Hydrating Night Cream, so we hope the new product additions will ensure that consumers are using all the right products for their skincare needs. We know that sensitive skin consumers can have concerns about using exfoliators, but the new Aveeno Gentle PHA Exfoliating cleanser is gentle enough on the skin to use every day, and the Oat Rich Balm gently soothes whilst providing sensitive skin with the moisture it needs.”

AVEENO understands that when peoples’ skin feels good, they can’t help but feel good. That is why its products are formulated with oats and or oat extracts. Through recognising the role healthy looking skin plays in how we feel, people can feel more empowered and confident in the skin they’re in.

Aveeno Calm + Restore Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser (150ml, €12.99 RRP)

Non-abrasive liquid exfoliant suitable for sensitive skin.

Formulated with Nourishing Oat Oil & Hydrating PHA.

Oat Oil is naturally rich in lipids, which are an essential component for a proper functioning skin barrier.

Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) is a naturally derived exfoliant that hydrates the skin and gently removes dead skin cells for a renewed skin surface.

Gently yet effectively exfoliates to renew the skin’s surface and reveal a visibly refreshed complexion.

Gentle enough for daily use.

Developed for sensitive skin.

Fragrance free.

Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Rich Balm (50ml, €15.99)

Deeply moisturises to help strengthen skin's natural moisture barrier.

Provides 24-hour Hydration to sensitive skin.

Unscented formula is clinically proven to help 5 signs of dry skin: Tightness Roughness Irritation Flakiness Scaling

Formulated with Oat extract, which is naturally rich in Avenanthramides, which are known for their soothing and potent antioxidant properties.

Contains Colloidal Oatmeal which helps to prevent skin dryness and Oat Oil, naturally rich in lipids, which are an essential component for a proper functioning skin barrier.

Formulated with Triple Oat Complex to moisturise and soothe the skin, and Ceramides known to help complement the skin’s ability to lock in moisture.

The Aveeno Calm + Restore face care range includes the following products, available from pharmacies nationwide. The range with RRPs includes:

Nourishing Oat Cleanser 200ml €9.99

Oat Toning Lotion 200ml €9.99

Triple Oat Serum 30ml €15.99

Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml €12.99

Re-Hydrating Night Cream 50ml €14.99

All Aveeno face care products have been dermatologist tested and are hypoallergenic, fragrance free, and suitable for normal to dry skin. Find out more at www.aveeno.ie.