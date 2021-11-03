New Esker Fields natural skincare – a holistic approach to skin & well being

Esker Fields is a range of natural skincare products inspired by nature and made with love. All the products are handmade on a dairy farm in Co. Louth using natural ingredients and pure essential oils. What makes Esker Fields products unique is their healing powers, which soothe and improve the appearance of the skin, nails and hair as well as helping relieve stress and anxiety, ease muscular pain and aid sleep. In short, Esker Fields improves overall wellbeing using the power of essential oils.

Founder, Maria Morgan lives in Co. Louth on a dairy farm with my husband Terry and three sons. Her passion is in all thing’s health and skincare, and in particular the power of essential oils. Maria says, "Initially I set up a holistic business giving treatments such as Reiki, Bio Energy, Aromatherapy etc. I started making the products because I saw the beneficial effects essential oils were having on my clients.

Founder, Maria Morgan

During the first lockdown with my business closed I decided to re-brand, rename and repackage my products and so Esker Fields was born at the end of July 2020. In October my pillow mist was featured in the Irish Independent as one of the top ten lockdown luxuries. Esker Fields was also featured in the RTE programme Open for Business in April, which was a huge boost to the business."

The name Esker Fields was inspired by the tranquil countryside where Maria's farm is located. With her home overlooking Tullyesker Hill and the family home named Esker View.

Go to www.eskerfields.ie to view the range of products on offer.