New Dimensions Active unveils new ‘RISE’ Collection that slaps

Premium Irish activewear brand, New Dimensions Active has expanded its athleisure range revealing its new and innovative, ‘RISE’ summer collection for women and men.

A leading innovator in fitness and activewear, the latest ‘RISE’ collection from New Dimensions Active consists of eleven new styles for women including shorts, leggings, silhouette skirts, sports bras, sweaters and more. Featuring 30 powerful colour variations and dynamic styles, each piece is crafted to support your every move, ensuring you feel unstoppable.

Designed by founders of New Dimensions Active, brother and sister duo, Jeff and Orla Hopkins who have represented Ireland at various sporting events, the latest ‘RISE’ collection offers a versatile selection of activewear, meticulously crafted to support and enhance performance across a variety of fitness disciplines. From yoga and running to weightlifting and high-intensity interval training, each piece in the collection is designed to meet the demands of early morning workouts and beyond.

The ‘RISE’ collection is more than just activewear — it’s a statement of strength, confidence, and resilience. Embrace the energy, embrace the power, and rise to any challenge with the perfect blend of comfort, style, and performance. The latest drop features two new hero products including the Silhouette Skirt (€48.00) and its Relaxed Fit ¼ Zip (€54.00).

Elevate your wardrobe with the newest addition to New Dimensions Active, the Silhouette Skirt (€48.00). A must-have piece for any fashion-forward individual, the silhouette skirt is crafted from a blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, this skirt is not only soft and comfortable but also offers a flattering stretch for a perfect fit.

With a pleated design and built-in shorts underneath, you can move with confidence and ease without worrying about any wardrobe malfunctions. Versatile and stylish, the New Dimensions Active silhouette skirt is perfect for any outdoor activity including the increasingly popular sport, paddle.

Stay comfortable and stylish during your outdoor adventures with New Dimensions Active’s premium Relaxed Fit ¼ Zip. Made from high-quality fabric, this pullover features a long collar with a convenient ¼ zip for easy layering and ventilation.

The reflective logo adds an element of safety, ensuring you’re visible during low-light conditions. The elasticated hem provides a secure fit, allowing you to move freely without any restrictions. Whether you’re hitting the trails or running errands around town, this versatile and functional ¼ zip is a must-have addition to your wardrobe.

Not forgetting the guys, the New Dimension Active ‘RISE’ collection which is set to drop shortly will include a range of new menswear items training shorts and tee’s, performance tops, socks and more!

Speaking about the first drop of the ‘RISE’ collection, Orla and Jeff Hopkins, Founders of New Dimensions Active said, "With our latest 'RISE' collection, we aim to inspire everyone to embrace their full potential. Each piece is designed to combine style, comfort, and functionality, reflecting our belief that activewear should empower and elevate your every movement. Using cutting edge materials and thoughtful design features throughout the collection we’re also excited to introduce some new hero pieces such as our Silhouette Skirts, perfect for paddle and Wimbledon season!”.

The new ‘RISE’ collection is available in a variety of colours and sizes, shop now from www.newdimensionsactive.ie.