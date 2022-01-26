New Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel reduces puffiness & fine lines.

Does your morning start with a pair of puffy eyes? Whether caused by lack of sleep, allergies, aging or salty food – swollen, tired or puffy eyes can affect anyone. And while there’s a range of reasons why we might have swollen under eyes, one thing is for sure – we’re tired of looking tired.

The solution: energize your eyes with the new Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel. It reduces puffiness and fine lines for a more well-rested look. This lightweight gel hydrates, firms and smooths the delicate skin around our eyes, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles while reducing puffiness.

A gentle yet effective formula utilizes highly active Tetrapeptides, caffeine and soothing Rosemary Leaf Extract to minimize puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. A bioengineered Succinic Acid blend keeps your eyes looking bright while Voandzeia Subterranea Seed Extract leaves skin smoother and more luminous – for a revitalized, energized appearance.

The Awaken Peptide Eye Gel comes in a 15ml tube (remember you only use a very tiny amount) and it costs €65. Available from www.dermalogica.ie, Dermalogica spas, salons and skin centres now.