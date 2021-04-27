New Clarins range delivers benefits of alpine plants & herbs

When the team at Clarins explained that they have a 10-hectare, 100% organic production site at 1400 meters in the heart of the French Alps it didn’t surprise us at all. Clarins has been at the heart of ethical product development for years so it’s no real shock that it is here that the brand is able to cultivate, farm and harvest its own organic alpine herbs and plants, using organic agricultural methods that don’t disrupt the land and its precious ecosystem.

Founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins launched the brand’s first line of facial cleansers in 1967 and it was the alpine herbs that set them apart. This tradition continues today with the launch of Clarins’ new cleansing and toning lotion range that gently cleanse the skin while respecting the skin’s natural microbiota (the normal levels of bacteria that live on healthy skin).

Each product contains the patented Clarins Gentle Complex, which is made up of extracts of organic golden gentian and organic lemon balm which are harvested at Domaine Clarins.

The range is strong with 7 facial cleansers and 3 toning lotions for different skin needs.

The thinking about the range is to deliver gentle cleansing that respects the skin’s flora. The mission is to remove traces of make-up and rid the skin of impurities thanks to gentle ingredients which work to purify, cleanse, and soothe all while maintaining a balanced skin microbiota.

Purifying Gentle Foaming Cleanser (ideal for combination to oily skin).

It is enriched in organic meadowsweet and a derivative of salicylic acid; it purifies the skin and promotes a tighter skin texture.

Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser (for normal to dry skin).

It contains organic aloe vera extract for hydrated skin.

Soothing Gentle Foaming Cleanser (for very dry or sensitive skin).

It is enriched in organic chamomile to soothe the skin and in organic shea butter to help prevent feelings of discomfort.

Gentle Renewing Cleansing Mousse (for all skin types).

It’s the very latest addition to the family of facial cleansers. Thanks to tamarind pulp extract, which contains AHA, it gently exfoliates the skin and makes it look more luminous and more radiant. Regardless of skin type, it was made for you.

Cleansing Micellar Water

This is suitable for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. It is perfect for women who are used to a fast facial cleansing routine.

Velvet Cleansing Milk

This is a smooth and velvety milk that is for women looking for comfortable, gentle cleansing.

Total Cleansing Oil

This product is for those who love to wear long-wearing or waterproof make-up.

There are three Toning Lotions each of which reinforce the skin’s microbiota and help balance every skin type treating the following specific skin types:

For combination to oily skin:

The Purifying Toning Lotion contains extracts of meadowsweet and witch hazel which help tighten pores, purify and leave skin looking radiant.

For normal to dry skin:

The Hydrating Toning Lotion has extracts of aloe vera and fig to help soften and hydrate while leaving the skin feeling soft and fresh.

For very dry or sensitive skin:

Extracts of chamomile and purple coneflower are at the heart of Soothing Toning Lotion to help comfort and soothe the skin.

As always, sensoriality is at the heart of these new products – they smell divine. Not only are these new products a must have for your skin but the delightful scent will make you feel like you a lying in your favourite beauty salon having a much-missed facial.

The range is available from Clarins stockists nationwide and on www.Clarins.ie

Recommended Retail Price