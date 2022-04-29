New bridal boutique promises Hollywood glamour with romantic fairytale notions.

Wedding season is in full swing and blushing brides-to-be are finally able to enjoy the build up to their wedding day, free of Covid restrictions and looming lockdowns. Brides who are looking for something a little bit different will be impressed by Ireland’s newest wedding dress atelier – Spellbound Bridal Couture.

Launched by pandemic and second-time bride, Laura Erskine, the exclusive collection of gowns are only available at Spellbound Bridal in Ireland and the UK. This stunning selection of bridal gowns offers modern brides a unique range of distinctive wedding dress alternatives, blending show-stopping chic feminine accents with timeless romance. Whether you dream of an enchanting wedding dress with fairytale notions, or you are searching for a glamorous fashion-forward look, Irish brides are sure to fall in love with a gown from this exquisite collection.

Inspired by her long-awaited ‘happily ever after’, the Spellbound Bridal founder promises a gown that has been made-to-measure. Each bespoke dress is handmade to fit perfectly to the silhouette of the bride. Importantly, Spellbound Bridal offers a commitment to deliver each breath-taking gown within just 16-weeks. Finally, brides no longer need to feel pressured to decide on their dress a year in advance of their wedding date. This will appeal in particular to pandemic brides, many of whom have postponed their ceremony and celebrations over the last two years, and now wish to switch their original gown to suit a new season, wedding venue, or theme.

The new trend of transitional bridal gowns features within the range of wedding dresses being showcased. This style is designed to replace the pre-pandemic fashion of buying a daytime wedding dress and a second for the evening. The beauty of the transitional gown is that it offers the bride two very different looks with one dress. This allows her to flawlessly move from day to night during her wedding day celebrations without wasting any precious time with her guests.

Spellbound Bridal Couture, founder Laura Erskine

Understanding more than anyone the needs of today’s bride-to-be that must plan or reschedule their wedding in the midst of a pandemic, Spellbound Bridal founder Laura Erskine has created her business model to be nimble within the current ever-changing environment.

Knowing how much time a bride-to-be spends online researching her wedding suppliers, creating a mood board for the big day, and most importantly searching for the perfect dress, Spellbound Bridal has launched as a digital-first business. Brides-to-be can view the collection of dresses through the Spellbound Bridal website and then book an appointment for a personal styling consultation at one of the showcase events to be held in the surroundings of luxury five-star hotels nationwide. The next events scheduled for brides-to-be include the Radisson St. Helen’s Hotel in Dublin on Saturday 30th April and 28th May 2022. Private appointments can be booked directly on Spellboundbridal.com

Speaking at the launch of Spellbound Bridal Couture, founder Laura Erskine said:

“After my own wedding day was postponed four times during the pandemic, I was determined to find a bridal gown that gave me the same excited happy butterflies that I experienced when my husband proposed to me. I initially went for a sample sale off-the-rail wedding dress shortly after my engagement, which never truly fitted well even after alterations. With time on my side, I chose to channel my disappointment at the postponements by sourcing an alternative bridal gown.”

“The Covid lockdown restrictions including retail closures, gave me the time to peruse online the vast array of bridal gowns to be found worldwide. However, even with so much choice, none had the wow-factor I was looking for. Over time my ideas became more refined, I was determined to find a wedding dress that could be created to my exact body measurements, was unique, and rewearable.”

“I knew I had found the perfect gown when I happened upon some designs by a small Paris-based dress designer. The marriage of my ideas and her distinctive designs was a perfect union. My journey to ensure it fit like a glove using just text and video calls, since travel was restricted, was seamless. The final result was a bridal gown that took my breath away initially, and later my husband’s. I fell in love with my wedding dress, I married the man I adore, and I really felt like a fairytale princess on the day of our nuptials. It was the happiest day of my life.”

“Now I am bringing my own wedding dress and more unique designs to Irish brides through my new business Spellbound Bridal. With the exclusive contract for my dress designer’s unique collection, Spellbound Bridal is the only bridal boutique in Ireland to carry these couture gowns from Paris. With a made-to-measure service offering brides the perfect fit for their silhouette, our promise is to deliver an enchanting bespoke gown, in which you will both look and feel beautiful.”

Brides-to-be can book a personal styling appointment at the next Spellbound Bridal showcase events taking place at the luxurious Radisson St. Helen’s Hotel in Dublin on Saturday 30th April and Saturday 28th May 2022. Appointment bookings can be made through www.spellboundbridal.com.