Effortless style: We adore this gorgeous loungewear brand

Remember the days when you wore actual clothes? Those were the days.

We have been living in tracksuits and loungwear since lockdown began and we've never felt so comfy! And we're not the only ones. Vogue Williams, Sophie Stanbury, Roz Purcell and Pippa O' Connor just can't get enough of designer Lucy Nagle's gorgeous loungewear collection and we're not one bit surprised.

Her pieces have effortless and relaxed style at their core. Lucy's loungewear is proving very popular in lockdown with people reaching for her cashmere designs.

Nagle has always had a thing for design. After studying and working in interior design in London, she honed her talent for sourcing the best textiles and most beautiful design into her passion for knitwear, and the Lucy Nagle brand was born. Her transition to fashion was a no-brainer. Her love of colour, wool, and cashmere, and her flair for mixing textures culminated in her first capsule collection in 2013, which was quickly snapped up by leading luxury retailer, Brown Thomas.

She makes a point of not following trends, she doesn’t believe in seasons or fast fashion and instead believes in staple pieces for your wardrobe that last a lifetime. Lucy also believes cashmere doesn’t have to cost the earth, that's why her quality yarn is animal-friendly, sustainable and durable – even becoming softer with age.

Three of our favourite pieces right now are:

Frayed cuff lounge pants €175

Frayed cuff sweater in Neon Pink €175

Superstar sweater in neon pink worn by stunning Dr. Doireann O'Leary €295

You do need to be careful about looking after luxe cashmere especially if you are hoping to keep them as forever pieces. Lucy advises that a little TLC is all it needs for a lifetime of wear with pretty much everything in your wardrobe.

Hand-wash – harsh chemicals can actually harm your sweaters. And, cashmere gets softer in time if you hand-wash it right.

– harsh chemicals can actually harm your sweaters. And, cashmere gets softer in time if you hand-wash it right. Never hang it – hanging will distort cashmere's shape.

– hanging will distort cashmere's shape. De-pill – pilling is a natural characteristic of the long fibres used to make cashmere. Use a cashmere comb to keep your sweater looking as perfect as it should.

– pilling is a natural characteristic of the long fibres used to make cashmere. Use a cashmere comb to keep your sweater looking as perfect as it should. Storing – if putting some of your heavier cashmere into storage during warmer days ensure no perfume, food or body lotions remain on it, otherwise, they can attract moths. Try to wrap some tissue paper between the folds and pack away in a sealed container.

– if putting some of your heavier cashmere into storage during warmer days ensure no perfume, food or body lotions remain on it, otherwise, they can attract moths. Try to wrap some tissue paper between the folds and pack away in a sealed container. Avoid too many accessories – it's important to note that too much metal jewellery, metal on bag straps or even harsh leather accessories may cause additional pilling and damage to your cashmere.

Lucy Nagle is stocked at Brown Thomas stores and online here.