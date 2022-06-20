Netflix’s The Ultimatum stars Alexis Maloney & Hunter Parr tie the knot

The Ultimatum stars Alexis and Hunter have tied the knot after getting engaged on the hit Netflix reality show.

The happy couple got married on Saturday June 18 in California surrounded by friends and family.

Alexis and Hunter spoke to People and shared their first official wedding snaps with the news outlet. Alexis shared one of the snaps to her Instagram with the caption, “Till death do us Parr baby. Love you for infinity”.

Alexis looks gorgeous in a white tulle gown with a fitted corset top, while her hubby is dapper in a black suit and bowtie to match. The bride changed into a shorter long-sleeved dress after the ceremony.

The couple shared many photos from the day and party afterwards to their Instagram stories. Their bridal party looked stunning in black dresses with slits on the one side.

Credit: Instagram

When speaking to People, Alexis said, “I’m finally getting to be a wife! I can’t wait to start this chapter with Hunter”.

30-year-old Hunter revealed, “For both of us, it’s a special moment because it’s the start of the next chapter”.

The couple were originally on the show because Alexis set an ultimatum to Hunter that she wanted to get married as they had been dating for two years. Hunter got down on one knee in the second episode of the series, meaning the couple left the show early.

Credit: Instagram

The 27-year-old went on to say, “You could see that I came in wanting to marry Hunter from day one. It was really a struggle for me when I wasn’t able to connect with anyone else, but it reconfirmed the love that I had for Hunter”.

“I want to be with him. And I’m very happy that we got engaged, and we got to then live our life”.