Netflix unveils trailer for rom-com series Nobody Wants This

Netflix has created a new rom-com series for us to sink our teeth into!

The streaming giant has released a first look at its brand-new romantic comedy series, titled Nobody Wants This.

The series stars The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and The O.C.’s Adam Brody as a podcast host and a rabbi who fall into an unexpected romance.

The first trailer for Nobody Wants This can be viewed below:

In its official logline for the upcoming series, Netflix teases: “An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them.”

They continue: “But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

Following the trailer’s release, many Netflix subscribers have been taking to social media to express their initial thoughts so far.

Credit: Stefania Rosini / Netflix

“Can’t wait! What a cast!” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“I will eat up ANYTHING with Kristen Bell,” another commented.

“Yesss Adam Brody romcom supremacy has finally arrived!!!” a third fan added.

The creator of Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster, recently spoke to Tudum and revealed that her own marriage became her inspiration for the series.

Credit: Adam Rose / Netflix

“This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard,” she explained.

Thankfully, fans don’t have long to wait before the series premieres! All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This will arrive on Netflix next month, on September 26.