Netflix unveils trailer for new Harlan Coben series ‘Missing You’

Harlan Coben fans can rejoice, as we finally have a trailer for his new TV adaptation!

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that their latest TV collaboration with crime author Harlan Coben, Missing You, will be released on New Year’s Day.

Now, ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere, the streaming giant has released the first official trailer for Missing You!

The trailer can be viewed below:

Following the exciting trailer release, many Harlan Coben fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions so far.

“Patiently waiting for this,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Looks so good,” another praised.

Missing You will star Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role of Kat. The cast will also feature Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer and Mary Malone.

Credit: Netflix

Rounding out the cast will be Lisa Faulkner, James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage, who has previously starred in three of Coben’s screen adaptations.

In their logline for Missing You, Netflix teases: “Eleven years ago, Kat's fiance Josh, the love of her life, vanished without a trace, and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.”

Netflix adds: “Josh's unexpected reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Credit: Netflix

Several of Harlan Coben’s novels have been turned into widely acclaimed miniseries in recent years, including the likes of The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, which was released on New Year’s Day this year.

Netflix have also confirmed that they will be adapting another of Coben’s novels, titled Run Away. Details for the upcoming release are still being kept under wraps, including its cast and launch date.

All five episodes of Missing You will premiere on Netflix on January 1.