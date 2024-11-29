Netflix unveils official trailer for Virgin River season six

Netflix have finally released a full trailer for Virgin River season six!

Back in February, the streaming giant confirmed that season six of Virgin River was officially in production, with stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson posing together on set in Vancouver.

Then, in October, Netflix announced that they would be launching the sixth season of Virgin River this December.

Now, ahead of its long-awaited release, fans have finally been treated to a full-length trailer for season six:

In their official logline for the highly-anticipated season, Netflix writes: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Virgin River viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“I can't bloody wait! Looks like it's going to be a good season!” one fan gushed on Instagram.

“So excited for this,” another commented.

“Can’t wait it’s been a long time coming,” a third viewer added.

In a recent interview with Tudum, Virgin River’s showrunner Patrick Sean Smith reflected on season six focusing on the lead-up to the wedding of Mel and Jack.

“We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner,” he teased.

“Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” he added.

Virgin River season six will premiere on Netflix on December 19.