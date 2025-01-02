Netflix unveils launch date & trailer for new Meghan Markle series

Meghan Markle’s next project with Netflix has been officially announced!

For the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has collaborated with streaming service Netflix to produce several documentary-style projects.

Up until now, the pair’s most successful project has been Harry & Meghan, a six-part documentary series released on Netflix in December 2022. The docuseries, which charted the beginning of the couple’s romance and concluded in the present day, still holds the record for the biggest debut for a Netflix documentary.

Now, two years on from her Netflix hit, Meghan has announced that she will be returning to our screens very soon!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to share the release date and first trailer for Meghan’s new series, titled With Love, Meghan.

The trailer showcases the mother-of-two enjoying life in California, as she basks in hobbies such as baking, gardening, flower arranging, and even beekeeping.

Throughout the series, Meghan will be joined by several celebrity guests, including The Office actress Mindy Kaling. Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, also makes a brief appearance towards the end of the trailer.

Confirming that it will be released on January 15, Netflix explains in their logline that the eight-episode series “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

Netflix adds: “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The announcement for With Love, Meghan comes as the Duchess returned to social media yesterday (January 1), for the first time since she joined the royal family. On her new Instagram account, the 43-year-old posted a brief, black-and-white video of herself on the beach, before writing ‘2025’ in the sand.

With Love, Meghan premieres on Netflix on January 15.