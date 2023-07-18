Netflix shares new teaser for upcoming Jamie Dornan thriller

Jamie Dornan fans, we have some news for you!

Netflix has just released some brand new posters for the actor’s upcoming movie, Heart Of Stone.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star will play a key role in the action spy thriller, which is set to be released next month.

Taking to social media earlier today, the streaming giant released character posters for each of Heart Of Stone’s main cast.

Credit: Netflix

“Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer star in Heart of Stone, the unmissable action film of the summer. August 11,” Netflix penned in their post.

The posters showcase Jamie’s character, MI6 agent Parker, staring straight into the camera, holding a pistol and wearing a sleek high-neck jumper.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will star alongside Jamie as Rachel Stone, and Hindi actress Alia Bhatt will play the role of hacker Keya Dhawan. Meanwhile, Matthias Schweighöfer has also joined the cast, but his role has yet to be revealed.

After teasing the movie for over a year, Netflix finally revealed the official trailer for Heart Of Stone last month, which can be seen below:

In the official synopsis for the exciting new thriller, Netflix exclaims: “Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.”

"What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats."

"Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers and trusts no one,” Netflix continues.

Credit: Netflix

"When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset,” they conclude.

Sounds right up our street! Heart Of Stone launches on Netflix on August 11.