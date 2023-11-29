Netflix shares first look & release date for ‘One Day’ adaptation

We finally have a look at Netflix’s adaptation of One Day!

Back in December 2021, Netflix announced that they would be producing a new adaptation of the bestselling David Nicholls novel.

Filming for the TV miniseries took place last year, and now, we finally have a release date and a first look at the upcoming adaptation!

Dex and Em. Em and Dex. Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star in One Day, based on the best-selling book. Coming 8 February 2024. pic.twitter.com/tMPYU8BudF — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 29, 2023

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to post four stills from One Day, showcasing the series’ two star-crossed characters – Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew.

“Dex and Em. Em and Dex,” Netflix penned in its caption, referring to the beloved nicknames that the two characters have for one another.

The producers also went on to confirm the romantic drama’s release date, writing: “Coming 8 February 2024.”

Credit: Netflix

One Day was originally published back in 2009 and has been a hit with readers ever since. With the plot spanning the course of 20 years, each chapter takes place on the same day every year.

The book follows Emma and Dexter as they meet on their university’s graduation day – July 15, 1988. The pair soon begin to fall into a tight friendship as they weave in and out of one another’s lives. However, Emma and Dexter also have to battle their complicated emotions for each other – but will their fates ever align?

Credit: Focus Pictures

This upcoming version of One Day is not the first time that rhe romantic tale has been taken to the screen. In 2011, Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starred as Emma and Dexter in a film adaptation of the novel.

Netflix’s One Day miniseries will portray the book over the course of 14 episodes. This Is Going To Hurt actress Ambika Mod and The White Lotus star Leo Woodall will be taking on the roles of the two star-crossed lovers.

One Day will be arriving on Netflix on February 8.